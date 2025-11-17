Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

The winds were whipping this weekend and much of that wind will stay with us as we start the new week.

I did my best to get our Christmas lights up outside, but it seems like as soon as I got one decoration up, the wind tore it down.

When do you put up your holiday lights and decorations?

If we get a mild day ahead of Thanksgiving, I prefer to get the lights and other decorations up. Sunday would have been perfect, if not for the wind.

There is some good news as we begin the week: Flights should be back to normal at Newark and the rest of the nations airports. The FAA lifted restrictions that had been imposed during the government shutdown because air traffic controllers were not reporting for work.

A tragedy in Somerset County: A police officer and his family are safe, but lost all their possessions in a devastating fire. There are ways you can help.

And will the House vote to release the Epstein files this week? President Trump now says they should. Even if the house approves the release, there may not be enough votes in the Senate.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know to start a new week in the Great Garden State.

Shell casings on a sidewalk along Chancellor Avenue in Newark following a shooting Nov. 15, 2025 Shell casings on a sidewalk along Chancellor Avenue in Newark following a shooting Nov. 15, 2025 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube) loading...

🚨Gunfire on a Newark street leaves a 10-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman dead

🚨Authorities offer a $10,000 reward as investigators search for the shooter

🚨Newark’s mayor calls it a “dark and devastating day” following the double killing

NEWARK — A $10,000 reward is being offered to find those responsible for firing the shots that left a 10-year-year old boy and 21-year-old woman dead on Saturday.

Over a dozen shots were fired around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Chancellor Avenue in Newark's South Ward, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. The boy and the woman were pronounced dead at University Hospital. An 11-year-old male, a 19-year-old male, and a 60-year-old male were also injured. They were in stable condition as of Saturday night.

At least 17 evidence markers were on the street and sidewalk following the shooting, according to a report from ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Stevens did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or the identities of the victims. A $10,000 reward is being offered by the Essex County Sheriff's Crime Stopper program for information leading to an arrest in the case.

A New Jersey man is the first confirmed death in the U.S. from a meat allergy spread by the lone star tick, a new study says (James Gathany/CDC via AP/AP Photo/J.M. Hirsch) A New Jersey man is the first confirmed death in the U.S. from a meat allergy spread by the lone star tick, a new study says (James Gathany/CDC via AP/AP Photo/J.M. Hirsch) loading...

🍔 New Jersey pilot becomes first confirmed fatality from alpha-gal syndrome

🍔 The man collapsed and died just hours after eating a hamburger

🍔 Lone star ticks are spreading, with established populations in 12 counties

A pilot from New Jersey is the first confirmed death from a disturbing new meat allergy spread by the lone star tick, according to a study.

It explains why the 47-year-old man died on his bathroom floor just hours after consuming a hamburger in September 2024, according to University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers.

First documented fatality from alpha-gal syndrome in the U.S.

The report was published on Wednesday in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.

According to the report, the man had no significant past medical history that would explain his death.

Several details, including the victim's name and where he lived in New Jersey, were not released in the study. It's only been publicly released that his family lived in the suburbs.

NY Post reports Jet's cornerback Kris Boyd was shot in NYC. (AP file photo/Townsquare Media illustration) NY Post reports Jet's cornerback Kris Boyd was shot in NYC. (AP file photo/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

🚨 NY Post reports Jet's cornerback Kris Boyd was shot in NYC.

🚨 His injuries are said to be critical.

New York Jet's cornerback Kris Boyd was involved in a shooting early Sunday morning in New York City, the New York Post is reporting.

The Post says the 29-year-old was shot in the abdomen and was "clinging to life" at a city hospital.

Police have not confirmed any of the details of their investigation.

A representative of the Jets said they were "aware of the situation" but offered no further comment.

Boyd is in his first year with the Jets, but has not seen playing time since suffering a shoulder injury during a preseason game.

According to the Post, Boyd was with two other Jets players at a trendy restaurant in Manhattan because he "felt the vibe was off." The shooting took place just moments after the three players left.

🔥 Fire totally destroyed the home of a Somerset Count police officer

👮‍♂️ Officer Vito Spadea and his family are o.k.

♥ Community members rally around the family to offer help

A devastating fire destroyed a home in the Martinsville Section of Bridgewater Township this weekend.

The fire has left a Somerville Police officer and his family with nothing.

The community has rallied around officer Vito Spadea, who lived with his wife and two young daughters in the home.

The family is safe, but they lost everything in the fire.

An online fundraiser has raised close to $100,000 for the Spadea family.

There is no word on a cause of the fire.

Passenger wait at Newark Liberty International Airport. United grounded all flights on Wednesday. Passenger wait at Newark Liberty International Airport. (AP file photos/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

✈ Flight restrictions had been in place during the government shutdown.

✈ Commercial airlines are allowed to resume their regular schedules.

✈ Airline leaders expressed optimism operations would rebound in time for the Thanksgiving travel period.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it is lifting all restrictions on commercial flights that were imposed at 40 major airports, including Newark Liberty, during the country’s longest government shutdown.

Airlines can resume their regular flight schedules beginning Monday at 6 a.m. EST, the agency said.

The announcement was made in a joint statement by Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

Citing safety concerns as staffing shortages grew at air traffic control facilities during the shutdown, the FAA issued an unprecedented order to limit traffic in the skies. It had been in place since Nov. 7, affecting thousands of flights across the country.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images loading...

❎ After fighting it for months, President Trump says Epstein files should be released.

❎ Trump says, 'We have nothing to hide.'

❎ The House is expected to approve the release this week. There may not be enough votes in the Senate.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said House Republicans should vote to release the files in the Jeffrey Epstein case, a startling reversal after previously fighting the proposal as a growing number of those in his own party supported it.

“We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party,” Trump wrote on social media late Sunday after landing at Joint Base Andrews following a weekend in Florida.

Trump’s statement followed a fierce fight within the GOP over the files, including an increasingly nasty split with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had long been one of his fiercest supporters.

10 tips for surviving winter in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Mount Tammany — A New Jersey hikers paradise Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.