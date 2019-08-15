Jersey’s newest brewery — Find out where and when they’ll be open

Four City Brewing is the latest craft brewery to join the growing landscape of awesome beers made right here in the Garden State.

Co-founder Roger Apollon Jr. brought his energy, love for beer and New Jersey to the broadcast this week. He told the story of his passion starting with a beer tasting group of friends and turning it into a family and friends investment opportunity bringing a new business to his hometown of Orange.

It was a challenge though, New Jersey doesn’t make it easy forcing new businesses to jump through all kinds of regulatory and tax hoops. But these guys persevered and on August 24th at noon, they will open their doors to the public. Visit their location at 55 South Essex Avenue

Orange, NJ.

Enjoy!

