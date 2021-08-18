Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Practice run for Atlantic City Air Show on Tuesday (Do Atantic City)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature78° - 82°
WindsFrom the Southeast
11 - 21 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 18 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature76° - 78°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:10am - 7:51pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 10:57a		High
Wed 5:08p		Low
Wed 11:52p		High
Thu 5:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:21a		High
Wed 4:42p		Low
Wed 11:16p		High
Thu 5:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:33a		High
Wed 4:56p		Low
Wed 11:28p		High
Thu 5:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:25a		High
Wed 4:38p		Low
Wed 11:20p		High
Thu 5:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:13a		Low
Wed 3:02p		High
Wed 8:48p		Low
Thu 3:57a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:46a		High
Wed 5:01p		Low
Wed 11:48p		High
Thu 5:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 7:20a		Low
Wed 2:36p		High
Wed 7:55p		Low
Thu 3:31a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 5:15a		Low
Wed 11:09a		High
Wed 5:48p		Low
Thu 12:16a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:19a		High
Wed 4:55p		Low
Wed 11:25p		High
Thu 5:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 10:36a		High
Wed 5:27p		Low
Wed 11:49p		High
Thu 5:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:23a		High
Wed 5:07p		Low
Wed 11:38p		High
Thu 5:36a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 5:22a		Low
Wed 11:18a		High
Wed 5:58p		Low
Thu 12:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TONIGHT...SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight. Light swell in the evening.

SAT...SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms.

SUN...NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT...SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

