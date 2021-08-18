Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
11 - 21 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 18 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 78°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:10am - 7:51pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 10:57a
|High
Wed 5:08p
|Low
Wed 11:52p
|High
Thu 5:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:21a
|High
Wed 4:42p
|Low
Wed 11:16p
|High
Thu 5:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:33a
|High
Wed 4:56p
|Low
Wed 11:28p
|High
Thu 5:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:25a
|High
Wed 4:38p
|Low
Wed 11:20p
|High
Thu 5:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:13a
|Low
Wed 3:02p
|High
Wed 8:48p
|Low
Thu 3:57a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:46a
|High
Wed 5:01p
|Low
Wed 11:48p
|High
Thu 5:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 7:20a
|Low
Wed 2:36p
|High
Wed 7:55p
|Low
Thu 3:31a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 5:15a
|Low
Wed 11:09a
|High
Wed 5:48p
|Low
Thu 12:16a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:19a
|High
Wed 4:55p
|Low
Wed 11:25p
|High
Thu 5:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 10:36a
|High
Wed 5:27p
|Low
Wed 11:49p
|High
Thu 5:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:23a
|High
Wed 5:07p
|Low
Wed 11:38p
|High
Thu 5:36a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 5:22a
|Low
Wed 11:18a
|High
Wed 5:58p
|Low
Thu 12:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
TONIGHT...SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight. Light swell in the evening.
SAT...SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms.
SUN...NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT...SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).