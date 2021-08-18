Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 82° Winds From the Southeast

11 - 21 mph (Gust 26 mph)

9 - 18 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 76° - 78°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:10am - 7:51pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 10:57a High

Wed 5:08p Low

Wed 11:52p High

Thu 5:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:21a High

Wed 4:42p Low

Wed 11:16p High

Thu 5:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:33a High

Wed 4:56p Low

Wed 11:28p High

Thu 5:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:25a High

Wed 4:38p Low

Wed 11:20p High

Thu 5:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:13a Low

Wed 3:02p High

Wed 8:48p Low

Thu 3:57a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:46a High

Wed 5:01p Low

Wed 11:48p High

Thu 5:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 7:20a Low

Wed 2:36p High

Wed 7:55p Low

Thu 3:31a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 5:15a Low

Wed 11:09a High

Wed 5:48p Low

Thu 12:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:19a High

Wed 4:55p Low

Wed 11:25p High

Thu 5:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 10:36a High

Wed 5:27p Low

Wed 11:49p High

Thu 5:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:23a High

Wed 5:07p Low

Wed 11:38p High

Thu 5:36a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 5:22a Low

Wed 11:18a High

Wed 5:58p Low

Thu 12:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TONIGHT...SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight. Light swell in the evening.

SAT...SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms.

SUN...NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT...SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).