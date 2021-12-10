‘Jersey Shore’ is returning (but thankfully not to New Jersey!)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino announced via Twitter that “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” will be returning to MTV next month.

Fortunately, they won’t be besmirching the good name of New Jersey, as the new season will take place in the Florida Keys.

According to People.com:

"As the world continues to change in unexpected ways, the Jersey Shore family is back together and they're putting it all on the table," a release from MTV said. "From long overdue meatball days to wild nights in LA with Vinny and Mike's 'end of probation' celebration to DJ Pauly D's return to the clubs, this group continues to bring the non-stop party wherever they go."

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will officially return to the show along with Sorrentino, Pauly Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWow” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, and Deena Nicole Cortese.

The statement from MTV also said:

"With the arrival of Baby Situation and Deena and Chris' new little meatball, life events continue to bring the family closer together. And in true 'Shore' style, the group heads to the Florida Keys to remind everyone how outrageous a Jersey Shore Family Vacation can get."

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is scheduled to be at least part of the new season. He was arrested in Los Angeles in April on a domestic violence incident and said he was “stepping away” from the MTV franchise.

The new season is scheduled to debut on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on MTV; fans who can’t wait that long to see the Jersey Shore castmates can tune in on Dec. 16 for “12 Days of JERZMAS” a clip show with Snooki, the Situation, and JWoww hosting.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

