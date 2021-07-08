Jersey guy scores winning Stanley Cup goal

A Jersey guy scored the winning goal to give the Tampa Bay Lighting the Stanley Cup. It was the only goal. And Ross Colton is a rookie.

There is tremendous Jersey pride for Colton, who is from Robbinsville and attended Princeton Day School before heading to the University of Vermont. Colton was drafted by the Tampa Bay lightning in 2016, and was assigned to the minors. He played his first game for the defending champ Tampa Bay Lighting in February and showed flashes during the season on a very talented team.

Last night, the kid from New Jersey scored the most important goal of his life. Taking a pass from David Savard, Colton slid the puck under the Canadien's goalie for the score. It was all Tampa would need to win game five, and their second Cup in as many years.

Now, Colton's name will be engraved on Lord Stanley's cup. The NHL's champion typically has possession of the cup itself for 100 days during the off-season. Under the close supervision of an official "cup handler," each member of the team is allowed to have the cup for one day. Does that mean Colton will bring the cup home to New Jersey? It's possible. For now, Colton is celebrating with his teammates.

