JERSEY CITY — A member of the police force was arrested Friday and charged with making a false police report, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Joseph Ross, 36, was arrested without incident at the prosecutor's office, and was released pending an initial court appearance scheduled for June 1.

According to the prosecutor's office, Ross was involved in a collision in his marked police car on Feb. 10. Ross later reported that his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run, at a different location.

Ross has been charged with one count of false reporting to a law enforcement officer, a crime of the fourth degree.

Ross is a former Hudson County Sheriff's officer.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

