Jason Scheff opens up about Chicago, White Album tour

Funny it doesn't seem like "50 Years Ago Today." Actually, it was 51 years ago that the Beatles released "The White Album." Either way, it's being toured this year, not by the fab four of course but by Todd Rundgren, Mickey Dolenz formerly of "The Monkees," Christopher Cross, Joey Molland formerly of "Badfinger" and on bass Jason Scheff what it's like working formerly of Chicago who opened up about both the current tour and his former band.

Scheff who was 23 when he joined Chicago in mid 1985 replacing Peter Cetera who left to pursue a solo career, talked about what it felt like:

"It was like the most insane," Scheff said. "Probably wasn't gonna happen, be able to pull it off."

What made him leave the band?

"In 2016 basically some family illnesses happened," Scheff said. "...I went to the guys and I said I need to go home and take care of my family, my in-laws are ill. We were losing them, and they totally understood."

What was the challenge of performing The White Album?

"I really dove into picking it apart," Scheff said. "...but for the bulk of it, just make it you. So it's a real good combination, I think it's a great hybrid of what the album is."

Did he grow up a Beatles fan?

"Not really," Scheff said. "...My Beatles, 'Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band' album was 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.'"

See "It was 50 Years Ago Today," Sunday, October 13 at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.

More from New Jersey 101.5: