Jason Alexander belts out ‘New York State Of Mind’ in tribute to NJ/NY

Screengrab: Twitter, @IJasonAlexander

Jersey born and raised actor Jason Alexander took to Twitter to send some love our way. The Seinfeld actor is also a musical talent. Yes, for those who don't know he's an accomplished singer and dancer who's done plenty of stage work.

Now living in California and abiding by stay-at-home orders, he wrote about his worry and thoughts for everyone back home here in the New Jersey, New York area and performed Billy Joel's "New York State Of Mind," accompanying himself on piano.

Well done, Jason!

