If you love playing the lottery, buying tickets is about to get a whole lot easier. According to NJ.com, a second courier service has teamed with the New Jersey Lottery to sell tickets online.

This is actually a really big step for New Jersey! The website that New Jersey Lottery is teaming up with is lotto.com and it seems as though the process of buying tickets online will be pretty easy.

To purchase tickets online, players are not required to download an app or add any sort of balance to an online account in advance. With all of the online sports betting and gambling, it was only a matter of time before this happened!

You’ll be able to get tickets to a few select New Jersey Lottery draw games. The games you can play online for now are Pick 6 Jersey Cash 5 as well as games that aren’t just New Jersey Lottery exclusives like Mega Millions and Powerball.

The best part about this app is you can put a limit on all of your spending, also. A lot of gambling and betting apps have a weekly, daily, or monthly funding limit and this site will have the same.

Lotto.com is exclusive to New Jersey right now and you can even get your winnings deposited directly to your bank accounts as long as it’s less than $600.

This is a look into the future for New Jersey Lottery and will make playing all of these games a whole lot easier!

