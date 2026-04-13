If you're going to a concert or event this year at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, you'll likely have questions about parking if you're arriving from the suburbs or New Jersey.

The good news? It is quite easy to park at that arena if you take some time to prepare and understand how it works.

What Are the Parking Options at the Xfinity Mobile Arena?

For most events at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, your best bet is probably to park within the stadium complex itself. At least if you'd like convenience.

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Though, later in this article we have listed options for you to park outside of the stadium complex if you'd like to do that. We'll tell you how to park cheapest (at the Jetro lot). And if you'd like to be a little bougie, you can valet park at the nearby Live! Casino.

Parking At The Xfinity Mobile Arena

Why is it so easy to park there? That's because there are plenty of lots in between the three venues (Citizens Bank Park, the Xfinity Mobile Arena, and Lincoln Financial Field). This map shows you the lots and their relation to the venue:

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The lots immediately surrounding the arena are open for nearly every event inside. Those include lots A, B, C, D, E, F, H, and G. If there are other events in the stadium complex (at the baseball or football stadium) additional lots may be open.

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When you arrive to the stadium complex on Pattison or Broad Street, just follow signs that are posted to inform you which lot(s) are open that day.

How Much Does Parking Cost Inside the Philadelphia Sports Complex?

All of the lots mentioned above are priced the same for an event. So there is no need to worry about which one you're parking in. Typical parking rates for events inside the arena cost about $35.

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Parking lots inside the arena typically open a minimum of three hours before the event starts. Most events, however, they'll open even earlier.

What are Other (Cheaper) Options for Parking Near the Arena?

If you're looking to park right near the arena at a slightly cheaper rate (at least typically), check out the Jetro Lot. It's located at 3899 S. Darien St. So it's a pretty short walk to the arena. And, yes, this one fills up for Eagles games and is often used for tailgating on those events.

You can click here to learn more.

Can I Park at the Live! Casino? For An Event

Yes, you can park at the Live! Casino which is located steps from the arena for an event. On a typical event day they charge $40.

If you'd like to valet park it's $60, which is a great and easy option.

What About Parking In The City?

True locals will tell you that your best bet is often to take the Broad Street Line (B) Service via SEPTA. That line runs from Fern Rock all the way to the stadium complex. You legit get off right at the stadium complex. It's super easy.

If you're coming from north of the City, you can park at the Fern Rock Station for about $2. That's tough to beat. If you're coming from within the City, you can park at one of the garages near Broad Street and just ride on the BSL to the stadium. There are some fairly affordable options right near Washington Ave (like this one near the Sprouts Grocery Store).