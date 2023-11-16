Win a $250 Hooters Gift Card to Celebrate Wingsgiving with 94.5 PST

Happy Wingsgiving from Hooters and 94.5 PST!

To celebrate Wingsgiving, we've teamed up for your chance to win a $250 gift card to Hooters from 94.5 PST!

Contest runs through 11:59 pm on Friday, November 24.

This Wingsgiving, Hooters is showing their appreciation with great specials and giving back to the community — all month long.

Like: every Monday through November in November, buy 10 wings and you'll get 5 wings FREE. Plus, the best part? 25 cents from every purchase will be donated to local charities.

Plus, listen to win a $50 gift card each day during Can't Beat Chris this week (Monday, November 20 through Wednesday, November 22). It happens every weekday morning at 7:40 a.m.

