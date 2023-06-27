Unfortunately another local business in Mercer County has closed its doors for good.

It's Vocelli Pizza in Lawrence Township. It was in the small strip center on Brunswick Pike, near Dunkin', not far from the Lawrence Shopping Center.

Its Facebook page reveals it's permanently closed.

The carryout only restaurant was only open for less than two years. It opened in fall of 2021. Many locals never warmed up to it.

Self -proclaimed pizza snobs in the area wondered why it had chosen the location with many "real" pizza shops in the same area, saying there was no comparison.

Vocelli is a chain pizza shop, similar to Papa Johns and Dominos.

I only ordered from there a handful of times and I thought it was good. I liked the thin crust pizza...it's very similar to the Papa John's thin crust.

We also enjoyed the Vocelli Pizza Rolls and ordered them to bring to several parties as appetizers and everyone loved them...they came in different flavors like garlic, pepperoni, mushroom and spinach and cheese.

This isn't the first business to close in that strip center. Aladdin Furniture closed a few months ago. That seemed out of place there and never seemed busy.

So, what's next for those spaces? I hope they don't stay vacant for long. Since the pandemic, I've never seen so many vacant stores in my life.

Sadly, it is a sign of the times. I hope things change soon.

