Boomergrams are back again for 2024 from the Trenton Thunder.

Surprise your partner, child, friend, coworker, or whoever with the coolest Valentine's gift this year...a pop-in visit from the Trenton Thunder mascot, loveable Boomer.

If you have any Trenton Thunder fans in your life, sending them a Boomergram is such a fun idea.

I just got word that you can reserve your Boomergram NOW.

It only cost $35. Here's what the package includes:

*A fun visit from Boomer himself, dressed up for Valentine's Day.

*One red rose.

*A cookie from Sweet Gourmet

*A personalized Valentine's Day card with a message from you.

*Two flex vouchers to be used for any 2024 regular season Trenton Thunder home game.

This is so great, isn't it?

If you're tired of getting the same old gifts for your Valentine year after year, shake it up this year and send a Boomergram.

Imagine your child's face when Boomer shows up to his or her school or your partner's office. It will be so much fun...a gift they won't soon forget.

It only costs $35 and $5 of the cost goes to the Grand Slam We Care: Tickets for Kids Program.

For more details and to reserve your Boomergram, click here.

A Boomergram will be a little tease for the upcoming baseball season. The Trenton Thunder will have their home opener on Tuesday, June 4th at 7pm at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton.

Click here to see the entire Trenton Thunder 2024 schedule and to buy tickets.

