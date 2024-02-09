I am obsessed with finding out all of the insane laws that are in effect in New Jersey. Every state in the United States has a long list of such odd laws that you may not even believe are real.

Although, at one point or another these laws truly were in effect. You can find a full list of laws about the bizarre laws in New Jersey but there is one that is specific to Trenton, New Jersey that is so inane to me.

After hearing about this the first thing that came to my head was "only in New Jersey".

It's Illegal to Eat Pickles On Sundays in Trenton, New Jersey

I know....what? Who made this a law? This has to be one of the most insane laws that any state has in place! Of course, this law probably will not get you in any real legal trouble, but it is a weird fun fact.

This law is known as the Trenton Pickle Ordinance and it's a legit law in the city of Trenton. The official law also states:

"Trenton residents are also forbidden to throw a bad pickle into the street." according to Trenton Daily.

Why this law was put into effect or even created in the first place is completely beyond me, but the Trenton Pickle Ordinance is a real thing! If you live in Trenton or the Trenton area this is for sure something you should know about.

Who knew a pickle could cause so many problems?