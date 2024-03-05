Uh oh, Trader Joe’s fans!

Be careful when you go and buy your favorite items in your local store.

There is yet another recall on a Trader Joe’s favorite and if you have recently bought a pack, you for sure want to get rid of them. There have been a ton of recalls on Trader Joe’s products over the past few months for a laundry list of reasons.

If you’re a fan of Trader Joe’s prepared food items, more specifically the Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, you need to get rid of them immediately.

Trader Joe’s released a statement on March 2nd, 2024 that they have recalled their famous Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings due to a potential foreign material that could be found inside of the dumplings.

Trader Joe's Recalls Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings For Potential Plastic Contamination

After reading more about the recall, there’s a possibility that pieces of plastic could have made their way into 61,000 pounds of Trader Joe’s Chicken Soup Dumplings according to CNN.

“To Our Valued Customers: We are recalling Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings (SKU#54988) with the best-by date 03.07.2025 and lot code C1-1 or C1-2 due to the potential presence of foreign material (plastic). ” - Trader Joe's

The recall statement also adds that if you do currently have one of these packs of dumplings, you can discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund, which is a win.

Will this stop us all from shopping at Trader Joe’s? Probably not.

