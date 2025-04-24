This New Jersey Town Is Home To The Most Wawas
Let’s be real, if you live in New Jersey, you probably have a go-to Wawa order.
Maybe it’s a hoagie, a coffee, or just a soft pretzel and an iced tea for the road.
Wawa is basically a part of our daily routine around here.
No matter what time of day it is and no matter what meal you're in the mood for, you can get it here. It's the best one-stop shop known to man.
It’s the place you stop before work, during a road trip, or when you're craving a snack at midnight.
Honestly, there are so many Wawa locations in New Jersey that it can feel like there's one on every corner. I'm sure you have never wondered which town has the most Wawas.
Like, who’s the real Wawa capital of the Garden State?
What New Jersey Town Has The Most Wawas?
It’s Toms River, located in Ocean County. As of 2025, this Jersey Shore town has 9 Wawa locations, more than any other town in the state!
Where Is Every Toms River, NJ Wawa Location?
Here’s a quick look at where you can find them in Toms River:
- Route 37 E
- Route 37 W
- Route 9
- Fischer Blvd
- Hooper Ave
- Lakewood Rd
- Whitesville Rd
- Route 166
- Bay Ave
Toms River is a big commuter town with lots of beach traffic, which probably explains why it needs so many of them. So if you're a Wawa fan, this is definitely the place to be.
Who knew the unofficial Wawa headquarters of New Jersey was hiding in Ocean County?
