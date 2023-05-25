The Capital Grille may be coming to Newtown. Cross your fingers.

Doylestown Patch reported the proposed plans. It would take over the old Pier One Imports space in the Village of Newtown shopping center on South Eagle Road, anchored by McCafferty's Supermarket.

The popular, upscale steakhouse would be a perfect fit for that area, in my opinion, with several other great dining options. The shopping center is also home to Iron Hill Brewery, Piccolo Trattoria, Oishi, Harvest Seasonal Grill, Bomba Taco + Bar, the new Mediterranean restaurant, Ardana Food and Drink and more.

If approved, it would be the very first location in Bucks County and only the fourth in Pennsylvania. I've been to the Philadelphia location and the food was fabulous and the wine list was impressive.

The plan is to have a main dining area, three private dining spaces, a bar area with more dining space and an outdoor dining patio.

The Capital Grille has been around since 1990 with locations all across the U.S. The other Pennsylvania locations are in King of Prussia, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, In New Jersey there are locations in Cherry Hill, Paramus and Parsippany.

Click here to check out the Cherry Hill menu. The menu philosophy from the restaurant's website says, "It is our sole desire that everything, and we mean everything, that arrives at your table at The Capital Grille delights you. To that end, we use only the finest, freshest ingredients, masterfully prepared in recipes designed to engage all of your senses.

There will be a conditional use hearing next month (June 2023) for the restaurant's plans and to request the transfer of a liquor license from a business in Warrington. Possible parking issues will also be addressed, the article says.

I'll keep you posted.

