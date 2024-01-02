Warning, this could make you mouth start to water.

The best steakhouse in NJ has been named by Content Creator, Meg Longo (you probably know her from Instagram handle, @megthings_), and it's almost impossible to score a reservation.

I'm not surprised by Meg's pick. There's quite a bit of buzz about this place.

It's called The Butcher's Block and it's "down the shore," as you'd likely say if you're from New Jersey.

It's located at 235 West Avenue in Long Branch. It's a butcher's shop and restaurant and from what's I've heard it's the best around.

Meg agrees...

I first heard about The Butcher's Block from my hair stylist. She told me about this super-exclusive, fabulous restaurant she had been to and you couldn't make a reservation, you have to be invited by another guest. I was intrigued. She told me her reservation was made for her by a friend who dined there and she made a reservation for another friend before she left...I wish it was me.

It looks like you can make a reservation on its website, but when you actually try to do it, its booked solid, especially on a Saturday night. You can't call for a reservation either.

Looking at the comments of Meg's post, it's getting mixed reviews, but I'm dying to try it. She says it's worth the hype. I think some people are just frustrated that getting a reservation is challenging.

The Butcher's Shop is described on its website like this: "We source our meats from trusted suppliers who share our passion for excellence from the Greater New York State and New Jersey. Our selection includes a variety of cuts, including ribeye, KC strip, filet, and more. Every cut of our beef is 100% all natural, while our pork and lamb are pasture-raised, just the way it should be. We ensure a direct journey from the farm to our family-owned slaughterhouses to our shop, eliminating any middlemen. Our dedication extends beyond quality meat; we aim to provide a 'cool, hip, fun' customer experience straight from the warehouse."

If anyone wants to help me snag a reservation, I'd love it.