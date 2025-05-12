Yep! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in Philadelphia yesterday. In fact, this marks one of the superstar couple's ONLY public appearances in recent MONTHS.

And we now know EVERYTHING about their time out and about in Philly.

Where Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Dine Out in Philly on Sunday?

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend (NFL Star) Travis Kelce had brunch in the Society Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia yesterday (Sunday, May 11).

The pair dined at the Talula's Garden, according to reporting from the incredible HughEDillion, known as PhillyChitChat.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate Mother's Day in Philadelphia

So what was up with the brunch? It seems like it was a Mother's Day celebration.

PhillyChitChat reports that both of their mom's (Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce) joined them at Talula's Garden yesterday.

Yes, Travis' brother, Jason was there as well along with his wife Kylie Kelce.

It was an early start to the day. PhillyChitChat reports that the group of six had a 10 am reservation.



Photos Emerge of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce at Talula's Garden

Footage of the duo inside the restaurant was posted to some social media outlets, including this TikTok post:

https://www.tiktok.com/@_theblackdogstan/photo/7503293343904927007

Based on that TikTok, NBC News reported that Taylor wore a black, floral Christy Dawn "Nicks" maxi dress. They also said that Travis wore a "light collared shirt."

You may recall that Taylor and Travis were spotted together in Philly last Easter (back late March 2024). That's when they reportedly stayed at the Ritz Carlton.

At that time, it was presumed that they were spending the Easter holiday with Jason Kelce and his family in the Philly suburbs.

It's unclear (at this time at least) what the group enjoyed on Tulula's brunch menu, but I personally love the chicken and waffle dish on their brunch menu.