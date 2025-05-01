Festival season is about to begin at Peddler's Village, and I can't wait.

Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village is May 3 & 4

To kick off the fun is the 44th annual Strawberry Festival, happening this weekend, Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4, from 11am - 6pm, according to my friends at Peddler's Village.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

Admission is free so bring your family and friends to enjoy this sweet weekend filled with everything strawberry.

READ MORE: Big Lots Announces 13 PA stores reopening in May

There will be strawberry-themed food and drinks

There will be strawberry-themed special menu items in the Village restaurants, drinks, treats including freshly-baked strawberry pies, plus other desserts like strawberry chocolate chip cannoli, strawberry shortcake donuts, and strawberry scones.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

You can even pre-order a house-baked strawberry streusel online or you can buy one during your visit while supplies last.

Enter the pie-eating contest

New for this year is a pie-eating contest. Oh boy, that sounds like fun, doesn't it?

The contest will take place both days, Saturday and Sunday, at 2:30pm. Registration will begin at 11am.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

Also new for this year will be The Great Strawberry Strut on Sunday from 10am - 3pm.

Get our free mobile app

There will be live entertainment

Don't miss the live entertainment, games, and other activities throughout the weekend too. Some of the activities are pay-as-you-go.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

If you dress in a strawberry themed outfit or costume, go to the kiosk on the Village Green and you could win a prize.

You could win a Peddler's Village gift card

You'll also be entered to win a $100 Peddler's Village gift card.

You can buy fresh strawberries at the outdoor tents and look for food trucks.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

VIP Packages are available for the Strawberry Festival, which includes premier parking.

READ MORE: These two PA towns have been named prettiest in U.S.

You can check out the complete schedule for the Strawberry Festival by clicking here.

Have fun.

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant