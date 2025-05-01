Strawberry Festival At Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, PA This Weekend
Festival season is about to begin at Peddler's Village, and I can't wait.
Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village is May 3 & 4
To kick off the fun is the 44th annual Strawberry Festival, happening this weekend, Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4, from 11am - 6pm, according to my friends at Peddler's Village.
Admission is free so bring your family and friends to enjoy this sweet weekend filled with everything strawberry.
There will be strawberry-themed food and drinks
There will be strawberry-themed special menu items in the Village restaurants, drinks, treats including freshly-baked strawberry pies, plus other desserts like strawberry chocolate chip cannoli, strawberry shortcake donuts, and strawberry scones.
You can even pre-order a house-baked strawberry streusel online or you can buy one during your visit while supplies last.
Enter the pie-eating contest
New for this year is a pie-eating contest. Oh boy, that sounds like fun, doesn't it?
The contest will take place both days, Saturday and Sunday, at 2:30pm. Registration will begin at 11am.
Also new for this year will be The Great Strawberry Strut on Sunday from 10am - 3pm.
There will be live entertainment
Don't miss the live entertainment, games, and other activities throughout the weekend too. Some of the activities are pay-as-you-go.
If you dress in a strawberry themed outfit or costume, go to the kiosk on the Village Green and you could win a prize.
You could win a Peddler's Village gift card
You'll also be entered to win a $100 Peddler's Village gift card.
You can buy fresh strawberries at the outdoor tents and look for food trucks.
VIP Packages are available for the Strawberry Festival, which includes premier parking.
You can check out the complete schedule for the Strawberry Festival by clicking here.
Have fun.
