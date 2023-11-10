Do you accessorize your car? Heed this warning!

Whether you adorn your car with stickers, wrap it in flashy wraps, or hang things from your rearview mirror, it can be fun to add little things that add pizzazz to your ride. But when those little touches of decorations or accoutrements can pose a serious safety hazard, it's time to reconsider.

The U.S. government has issued a warning regarding the potential dangers of bedazzled/rhinestoned steering wheels. The eye-catching trend of adorning steering wheels with rhinestones has gained popularity in recent years, transforming mundane car interiors into sparkling displays of personal style. However, the glitzy embellishments might pose a significant safety risk.

The advisory, issued by safety regulators, highlights the concern that these seemingly harmless rhinestones could become hazardous projectiles in the event of a crash, especially if they're placed on the center of the steering wheel.

It's simple, but startling: If you get in a crash, the force and impact can dislodge the stones, turning them into dangerous projectiles inside your car. When your airbag deploys, those hard, sparkly pieces can fly off and cause serious injury to your face/body - it may even cause death. This poses a risk not only to the driver but also to passengers in the vehicle.

Is it pretty? Yes. But when it comes to your safety, it's just not worth the risk.

