NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/21

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the North

7 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 73°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Air Temperature 72° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 6:42am - 6:59pm UV Index 6 (High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:56a High

Thu 12:34p Low

Thu 7:09p High

Fri 1:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:20a High

Thu 12:08p Low

Thu 6:33p High

Fri 12:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:32a High

Thu 12:22p Low

Thu 6:45p High

Fri 12:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:24a High

Thu 12:04p Low

Thu 6:37p High

Fri 12:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:01a High

Thu 4:14p Low

Thu 11:14p High

Fri 4:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:57a High

Thu 12:31p Low

Thu 7:20p High

Fri 12:57a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 9:35a High

Thu 3:21p Low

Thu 10:48p High

Fri 3:51a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 6:38a High

Thu 1:34p Low

Thu 8:05p High

Fri 1:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:40a High

Thu 12:12p Low

Thu 6:51p High

Fri 12:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:03a High

Thu 12:48p Low

Thu 7:20p High

Fri 1:01a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:53a High

Thu 12:19p Low

Thu 6:57p High

Fri 12:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 6:54a High

Thu 1:29p Low

Thu 7:49p High

Fri 1:52a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 12 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 11 seconds.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft after midnight. E swell 4 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. Rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: E winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. E swell 9 to 14 ft at 9 seconds. Rain. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 8 to 11 ft. E swell 7 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. Rain likely. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers through the night. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

