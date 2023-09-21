NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/21
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
7 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 73°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:42am - 6:59pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:56a
|High
Thu 12:34p
|Low
Thu 7:09p
|High
Fri 1:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:20a
|High
Thu 12:08p
|Low
Thu 6:33p
|High
Fri 12:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:32a
|High
Thu 12:22p
|Low
Thu 6:45p
|High
Fri 12:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:24a
|High
Thu 12:04p
|Low
Thu 6:37p
|High
Fri 12:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:01a
|High
Thu 4:14p
|Low
Thu 11:14p
|High
Fri 4:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:57a
|High
Thu 12:31p
|Low
Thu 7:20p
|High
Fri 12:57a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 9:35a
|High
Thu 3:21p
|Low
Thu 10:48p
|High
Fri 3:51a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 6:38a
|High
Thu 1:34p
|Low
Thu 8:05p
|High
Fri 1:54a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:40a
|High
Thu 12:12p
|Low
Thu 6:51p
|High
Fri 12:33a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:03a
|High
Thu 12:48p
|Low
Thu 7:20p
|High
Fri 1:01a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:53a
|High
Thu 12:19p
|Low
Thu 6:57p
|High
Fri 12:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 6:54a
|High
Thu 1:29p
|Low
Thu 7:49p
|High
Fri 1:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 12 seconds.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 11 seconds.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft after midnight. E swell 4 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. Rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: E winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. E swell 9 to 14 ft at 9 seconds. Rain. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 8 to 11 ft. E swell 7 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. Rain likely. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers through the night. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
MON: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
