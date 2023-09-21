NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/21

Red flags fly at the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
7 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 73°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Air Temperature72° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset6:42am - 6:59pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 5:56a		High
Thu 12:34p		Low
Thu 7:09p		High
Fri 1:04a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:20a		High
Thu 12:08p		Low
Thu 6:33p		High
Fri 12:38a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:32a		High
Thu 12:22p		Low
Thu 6:45p		High
Fri 12:52a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:24a		High
Thu 12:04p		Low
Thu 6:37p		High
Fri 12:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:01a		High
Thu 4:14p		Low
Thu 11:14p		High
Fri 4:44a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:57a		High
Thu 12:31p		Low
Thu 7:20p		High
Fri 12:57a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 9:35a		High
Thu 3:21p		Low
Thu 10:48p		High
Fri 3:51a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 6:38a		High
Thu 1:34p		Low
Thu 8:05p		High
Fri 1:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:40a		High
Thu 12:12p		Low
Thu 6:51p		High
Fri 12:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 6:03a		High
Thu 12:48p		Low
Thu 7:20p		High
Fri 1:01a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:53a		High
Thu 12:19p		Low
Thu 6:57p		High
Fri 12:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 6:54a		High
Thu 1:29p		Low
Thu 7:49p		High
Fri 1:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

 

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 12 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 11 seconds.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft after midnight. E swell 4 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. Rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: E winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. E swell 9 to 14 ft at 9 seconds. Rain. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 8 to 11 ft. E swell 7 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. Rain likely. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers through the night. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

