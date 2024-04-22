Sonic and Buffalo Wild Wings Go Are Replacing This Closed Arby’s in Berlin Township, NJ

Gt ready for two now casual eateries coming soon to Berlin Township.

Construction is underway to build a Sonic drive-in and Buffalo Wild Wings GO at the former Arby's location at 299 Route 73 N in Berlin Township - right next to IHOP and in front of Walmart.

The two restaurants will share the same building split right down the middle. Sonic will be on the left and Buffalo Wild Wings Go will be on the right, according to Courier Post.

This is a project that's been in development for months, as the plans were approved by the Berlin Township Planning board in June 2023, according to 42 Freeway.

"I welcome Sonic and Buffalo Wild Wings GO to Berlin Township and appreciate their investment in our community. This development will transform a vacant property into a vibrant new business that will bring new jobs to our town," Berlin Township Mayor Phyllis Jeffries Magazzu wrote in a Facebook post.

What is Buffalo Wild Wings Go?

Buffalo Wild Wings Go is different than your regular sit-in restaurant. They're smaller-scale spots that are mainly optimized for takeout and delivery orders for when you can a quick chickeny fix on-the-go. They focus more on the variety of wings and the sauces. Order ahead online or on the app. There will also be a small sit-in area to eat indoors.

When will Sonic and Buffalo Wild Wings Go open?

There's no official word yet on any projected opening dates. The Berlin Township location is not yet listed on the Sonic or Buffalo Wild Wings Go websites.

