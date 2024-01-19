Here&#8217;s How Much Snow Fell in New Jersey &#038; Eastern Pa. on January 19, 2024

Here’s How Much Snow Fell in New Jersey & Eastern Pa. on January 19, 2024

For the second time in a week, we saw accumulating snow across New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania on Friday.

Snow broke out around daybreak and wrapped up in the early evening. Friday's storm — which comes on the heels of Tuesday's storm — resulted in accumulations totaling an average of 3-6" across New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Scroll down to see a complete town-by-town breakdown of how much snow has been reported in your town.

Philadelphia, Pa. Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Belmont - 5.9"
Philadelphia - 5.0"
Philadelphia International Airport - 4.6"
Fox Chase - 4.3"

Bucks County Pa. Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

New Hope - 5.0"
Jamison - 4.5"
Richboro - 4.5"
Hilltown - 3.9"
Warminster - 3.8"

Mercer County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Robbinsville - 4.1"
Lawrenceville - 4.0"
Hamilton Square - 3.8"
Trenton Mercer Airport - 3.6"
Mercerville - 3.5"

Burlington County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Moorestown - 6.0"
Mount Laurel - 6.0"
MedfordLakes - 5.9"
Medford - 5.5"
Evesham - 5.0"
Marlton - 5.0"
Browns Mills- 4.0"

Camden County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Blackwood - 5.8"
Lindwold - 5.5"
Haddon Township - 5.3"
Cherry Hill - 5.0"
Atco - 4.8"
Bellmawr - 4.5"

Middlesex County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Cranberry - 3.8"
North Brunswick - 3.4"
East Brunswick - 3.0"
Edison - 2.8"

Montgomery County, PA Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Royersford - 6.0"
Plymouth Meeting - 5.5"
Norristown - 5.2"
King of Prussia - 4.3"
Elkins Park - 3.8"

Gloucester County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Malaga - 6.0"
Williamstown - 5.8"
Glassboro - 5.8"
Pitman - 5.3"
Paulsboro - 5.0"

Hunterdon County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Flemington 2.6"

Ocean County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Whiting - 5.6"
Lanoka Harbor - 4.0"
Manahawkin - 4.0"
Lacey Township - 3.5"
Barnegat - 3.8"
Lacey - 3.5"

Monmouth County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Freehold - 4.2"
Howell - 4.1"
Keyport - 3.0"

Atlantic County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

2 miles west of Atlantic City - 6.0"
Mullica Township - 5.5"
Atlantic City International Airport - 4.6"
Egg Harbor Township - 4.4"

Salem County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Elmer - 5.0"

Delaware County, Pa Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Chadds Ford - 5.3"
Morton - 5.1"
Boothwyn - 5.0"
Upper Darby - 5.0"
Springfield - 5.0"
Drexel Hill - 4.6"

Somerset County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Belle Mead - 3.5"

Totals are based on the latest report form the Mount Holly, NJ office of the National Weather Service (report last updated 8:10 p.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024). 

Now, Let's Go Sledding

