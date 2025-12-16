Warning. This news may make your mouth start to water.

SmashBros will be opening in Princeton

SmashBros is coming soon to Princeton.

READ MORE: NJ's first Zaxbys is now open; here's where

The beef and chicken are 100% organic

If you're not familiar with the restaurant, it serves up Smashburgers, Cheesesteaks, Chicken Wings, Chicken Tenders, and more. They use no additives, no preservatives, no chemicals...all fresh food.

Below is the Buffalo Chicken Fries. They look delicious.

SmashBros via Facebook SmashBros via Facebook loading...

There are two SmashBros locations currently open in Runnemede and Glassboro, with a third location also in the works in Philadelphia.

Get our free mobile app

Nassau Street in Princeton will be its fourth location

The Princeton location will be the fourth location. It will be the first SmashBros in Mercer County.

Nassau Street will be its home. It will be next to the Ivy Inn, where Arlee's once was and most recently, Grill and Greens.

Two brothers started the business; raised in Mercer County

The business came from the dream of two brothers and a small grill, and now it's growing fast. The goal is, "Growing SmashBros to 500 locations nationwide."

READ MORE: NJ's first Osmow's restaurant just opened

The brothers (featured in the video below) were raised in the Mercer County area, so they know the appeal of Princeton and the volume of people in town, especially when Princeton University is in session.

There's a lot of hype on social media about this restaurant's expansion. Check out the video below.

A new menu item just dropped today (Tuesday, December 16). You can now enjoy Buffalo Chicken Bites, which are hand-breaded and made fresh to order.

Delivery will be available

SmashBros has an 8 mile delivery radius, so you'll be able to enjoy it in the areas surrounding Princeton as well.

The owners hope to open by the end of the year.