If you're on Spring Break this week and wanted to head to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ, you're going to have to wait a few days.

The amusement park and safari are closed temporarily after a tornado touched down close by on Saturday night (April 1, 2023) causing extensive damage to the area.

Six Flags Great Adventure posted on social media, "Due to the Township of Jackson Emergency Declaration, as well as for the safety of our guests and team members, Six Flags Great Adventure and Safari will be closed today, April 2nd. We anticipate re-opening Wednesday, April 5th for Spring Break.

Six Flags officials didn't specifically say if there was damage to the theme park or safari, but the surrounding area took a beating according to Eyewitness News.

As of Monday (April 3rd) at 5:30pm, The US National Weather Service confirmed five tornados in New Jersey on Saturday evening, leaving a path of destruction behind.

The areas affected are Jackson, Jackson-Howell Township, Sea Girt, Cinnaminson-Delran-Moorestown and Palmyra-Riverton.

Other New Jersey towns still being investigated for tornadic activity are Crosswicks to Cream Ridge and Mays Landing.

