If you're looking to go to a ShopRite grocery store today, you may NEED to bring some cash with you.

Multiple ShopRite locations have reported that they have been experiencing computer issues today which has been an issue for shoppers. The issues have made the stores unable to accept digital payments, so they're accepting cash only.

We called several stores in the area, and as of 1:00 pm on Thursday, stores in Lawrenceville, Hamilton Township, and Bordentown, NJ all appeared to be unable to process credit card payments.

It's possible that other stores are affected by this as well. We've reached out to ShopRite's corporate team for more information.

It's unclear what caused the issue, so we don't know more about an ETA for the repairs. But customers have reported seeing abandoned carts in the store's aisles after learning they'd be unable to pay for their purchases.

If you're shopping this afternoon, you may want to check ahead before you go into the store.

The good news? We've heard that a few stores in the area were able to get their credit systems up and running once again (for the time being). But haven't been able to confirm more details.

So be prepared to bring cash if you're going grocery shopping this afternoon.

We'll update this article when we have more information.

It’s unclear how widespread the issue is at this time. ShopRite operates stores in six states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

