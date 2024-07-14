Shannen Doherty — ‘Beverly Hills, 90210′ & ‘Charmed’ Actress — Dies at 53

Actress Shannen Doherty died Saturday after battling cancer for nearly a decade. She was 53 years old. The news of her passing was first confirmed by PEOPLE Sunday morning.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane told PEOPLE on Sunday.

Shannen was best known for her role as Brenda Walsh on the original 'Beverly Hills, 90210' series. She stayed in the role through the first four seasons of the show. She later starred in 'Charmed' as Prue Halliwell, the oldest of the sister witches on the show. After three seasons, Doherty left that show in 2001.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and has publicly spoken about her struggles sash has battled the disease.

The disease had previously gone into remission, but in 2020, Doherty revealed in a television interview that the cancer had returned.

"It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I'm stage 4. So my cancer came back, and that's why I'm here," Doherty said on Good Morning America. "I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."

Doherty had already returned to make guest appearances on the 90210 reboot, but kept her diagnosis a secret.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie,” Doherty's publicist told the Press Sunday morning.