Good news for Phillies fans is coming in 2024! It looks like a part of Citizens Bank Park is getting upgraded before the 2024 season.

I’ve grown up going to Phillies games since I was a baby so I think it's truly awesome to see all of the changes that have been made to the ballpark over time.

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Seven Getty Images loading...

New features have been added over the years like a brand new, jumbo screen, new food items, new additions to ‘The Yard’, and more! Now, it looks like another tech upgrade will make its way to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA before the start of the 2024 MLB season.

The team is currently in Spring Training mode down in Clearwater, Florida while Citizens Bank Park is getting some upgrades before the fans start pouring in before the home opener against the Atlanta Braves on March 28!

According to Phillies Nation, the out-of-town scoreboard in the park is getting a makeover before the 2024 season.

“Images have surfaced on social media in recent days of what appears to be a fully-digitalized out-of-town scoreboard in right field, and Phillies Nation has indeed confirmed the validity of those images” - PhilliesNation.com

When you’re enjoying a game at Citizens Bank Park, you can look into right field to catch the score and other updates of other MLB games that are happening in real-time. Instead of the out-of-town scoreboard resembling a little league baseball scoreboard, it will now be fully digitalized and I have to say, it brings a sleek, modern look to the field!

Phillies Nation also reported that this is the first major change to the out-of-town scoreboard since Citizens Bank Park opened back in 2004. Make sure to check out this change when you catch a game this season!