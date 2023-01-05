The forecast for summer 2023 just got a LOT hotter in Philly. Because it was JUST announced that Sam Smith is coming to town.

And. We. Cannot. Wait.

“Sam Smith: GLORIA the tour is coming to the Wells Fargo Center in Philly on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Sam will be joined by special guest Jessie Reyez.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at 9 am at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com. Click here to learn more.

But you can win your tickets BEFORE you can buy them every workday next week with Chris & the Crew on 94.5 PST! Starting Monday (January 9), be listening at 9 am each day for your chance to win.

attachment-RG_WellsFargoCenter_0802_SamSmith_SG_1080x1080 loading...

Sam last headlined a concert in Philly back in July 2018, so we've been waiting!

By the way, Sam’s album, GLORIA, drops on January 27, 2023. It features the smash hit song, “Unholy,” and more.