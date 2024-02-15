If you're anything like me, you've driven past your locals Rita's Italian Ice recently and wondered when it will reopen for the season.

I miss it too.

I just chatted with Kathy, the manager of the Ewing, Lawrence, Mercerville and Hamilton Rita's locations and she gave me some great news.

Many Mercer County Rita's locations are opening very soon. I'm giddy.

Three new Rita's Ice flavors are debuting in 2024

Kathy told me she's so excited for the upcoming season. There will be three new flavors this year with the first one making its debut during Rita's First Day of Spring event (FDOS).

Rita's Free Ice Day is March 19

You know what the first day of spring at Rita's means...FREE ICE. Free ice day will be March 19th.

I begged her to give me a hint about the new flavors, but she was sworn to secrecy.

There's also one new treat and a few new special toppings for 2024.

I can't wait to try them all.

Here are the reopening dates for Mercer County, NJ Rita's Italian Ice

-Rita's in Independence Plaza on South Broad Street in Hamilton is NOW OPEN. It reopened on February 9th (So is Morrisville, PA if you're over that way).

-Rita's on Nottingham Way in Hamilton Square will be reopening on Friday, February 23rd

-Rita's on Flock Road in Mercerville will be reopening on March 1st.

-Rita's on Whitehead Road in Lawrence Township will be reopening on Friday, February 23rd.

-Rita's on Parkway Avenue in Ewing Township will be reopening on March 1st.

Check with your local Rita's for hours, especially with inclement weather.

What's the Rita's treat you've been missing the most?

For me, it's the Misto shake...or the Gelati...oh heck, I love all of them.

Welcome back, Rita's. We've missed you so much.

