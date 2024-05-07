Whoa, this is a big honor.

A Mercer County, New Jersey restaurant has been named one of the most beautiful restaurants in America.

I have to admit, I've never been there, although I've said a million times I'd like to.

Open Table teamed up with People Magazine for People's 50th anniversary and put together the list of these standout restaurants.

The list is broken down by state. I was very excited to see the pick in New Jersey is practically right in my backyard.

The editors at Open Table said all of the restaurants that made the list are, "super stylish stunners that deliver an unforgettable dining experience."

Is the suspense killing you?

Drumroll, please....

The restaurant in New Jersey named one of the 50 Most Beautiful Restaurants in America is....Rats in Hamilton Township.

Have you been there?

It's situated on the grounds of Grounds for Sculpture, located at 80 Sculptors Way.

Open Table describes it like this: "This romantic café on the artistic grounds of the 42-acre Grounds for Sculpture museum is inspired by The Wind in the Willows."

Many from the Mercer County area enjoy Rats for special occasions, but it's also a great place to hang out and just take in the breathtaking scenery.

I'm planning a brunch with my friends soon. One of my co-workers has gone there for every anniversary dinner since getting married.

Take a look at some of the views below.

If you've never been to Rats, it's a must-try. I have a feeling, you won't be disappointed.

To make a reservation at Rats, please click here.

To see the rest of the 50 Most Beautiful Restaurants in America, click here.

