Remember This One? Here’s The Most Popular BAD Christmas Movie in New Jersey

It's Christmas movie time!

Except, we're not talking about the beloved classics like Home Alone, Elf, The Grinch, A Christmas Story, National Lampoons Christmas Vacation, etc. We're getting a little wackier than that!

Christmas Movie Night

We're talking about the wacky, stupid and absurd movies with comically bad everything. The sort of movie you turn on for background noise while grandma complains about watching a better movie from the couch. Yep - BAD Christmas movies!

Tree Triage did some digging, and they narrowed down The Most Popular "Bad" Christmas Movies in Every State.

Who are the contenders for "BAD" Christmas movies?

Columbia Pictures

Frankly, you could name every Hallmark Christmas movie ever, but we'll cut them some slack.

These are the movies that might prompt you to say "Ohh, I forgot about that movie!" or "It's so bad it's good." Here are some of the movies that were included in this list:

Jingle All The Way

Bad Santa

A Madea Christmas

Deck The Halls

Unaccompanied Minors

Home Alone 3

Fred Claus

Christmas Evil

What's the most popular "bad" Christmas movie in New Jersey?

The best bad Christmas movie in New Jersey is...

Edward R. Pressman Productions

"A toy factory worker, mentally scarred as a child upon learning Santa Claus is not real, suffers a nervous breakdown after being belittled at work, and embarks on a Yuletide killing spree."

I don't know if I've been living under a rock, but personally, I've never even heard of this movie.

What your favorite "bad" Christmas movie? If we're talking truly stupid, truly absurd, I have to go with "Jingle All The Way!" The ending was so bad that I cackled laughing.

Let us know in the comments!

