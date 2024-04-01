This Huge Pickleball Facility is Coming Soon to New Jersey!

Looking for a new active hobby in New Jersey? It's your serve!

Grab your rackets! A huge pickleball facility is coming soon to Robbinsville, New Jersey! This will be the largest pickleball facility in the Northeast region, according to NJ.com! So people will be able to come from far and wide to get their game on.

Photo by Aleksander Saks on Unsplash Photo by Aleksander Saks on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

Where will the New Jersey pickleball facility be located?

Robbinsville Pickle House will be located at153 W Manor Way, Robbinsville Township, which is the former Robbinsville Fieldhouse sports center. It's the perfect place for pickleball, with over 60,000 square feet that will house over 20 pickleball courts and high-tech amenities and equipment! There will also be dining options.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

What is Pickleball?

Pickleball looks a whole lot like tennis, only it's on a smaller scale - less intense than tennis:

"Pickleball and tennis are different in terms of court size, rules of the game, and equipment. Tennis courts are longer and wider than pickleball courts. Tennis players use heavy racquets and rubber-covered tennis balls, while pickleball players use light paddles and low-bouncing plastic balls." - Paddletek

READ MORE: This is New Jersey's Least-Favorite Fast Food Chain - It's Easy to See Why

When will Robbinsville Pickle House open?

We can expect the facility to open this fall! So far there's no word yet on an exact opening date.

Come as a spectator, come as a player, come as you are! The facility will welcome both beginner and seasoned pickleball players.

For more information about this developing news, click HERE!

LOOK: New Jersey's poorest, toll-free parkway you didn't know about An expanded theory into how NJ's Poor Man's Parkway came to be Gallery Credit: Mike Brant