In 2026 it’s rare to go somewhere and not have access to your phone to reach the outside world, but tonight could be one of those rare moments if you’re heading to see Phoebe Bridgers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena (on Monday, September 28).

The concert is completely sold out, but the venue is sharing an important update with fans about tonight’s show.

Tonight’s Phoebe Bridgers Concert Will Be a ‘Device-Free’ Show

If you’re heading to the sold out show, the artist has requested that it be a “phone and device-free show,” according to venue officials.

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In fact, this is true for the entire length of Phoebe’s tour. Every stop will be a “device-free show.”

“It’s weird not having a phone, isn’t it?” Phoebe told the crowd at Madison Square Garden last week. “I love it. I appreciate you allowing this to be an internet-free zone.”

So what does that mean if you’re going to the show?

What Happens to My Phone at the Phoebe Bridgers Philly Show?

All phones will be secured in Yondr pouches when you arrive at the venue. Concert attendees will hold onto their pouches when they arrive. You can only access your phone in designated phone uses areas inside the venue. All pouches will be unlocked at the end of the show.

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Phoebe has been promoting a bit of a digital detox to allow fans to connect and enjoy the show.

When you're phone is inside the pouch, it will likely look similar to this (via Yondr's website).

Yondr Yondr

And I gotta say, I am all for it. It seems like more and more I see everyone not only filming the artist during a concert, but also filming themselves watching the show.

And. That. Is. Just. Weird.

Let’s live in the moment, but having said that…

What You Need to Know About Phoebe Bridgers Phone-Free Show

If you’re going to the show, we actually have two pro-tips before your digital detox tonight:

If you’re going to the show with others, make sure you have a designated meet up point planned before and after the show. Once you enter the venue you may not be able to text them anymore. You may also want to let your loved ones at home know that you’ll be off the grid for a while. Have a physical credit card with you. The Xfinity Mobile Arena is a cashless arena so all payments inside must be digital (or with a credit card). So many of us are using Apple Pay these days (which requires you to have your device), so be mindful of that before arriving tonight.

What About Other Devices?

Smartwatches, smart glasses, headphones and other recording or filming devices are not permitted in the venue as well, they say.

Guests who use recording or filming devices of any kind during the performance will be asked to leave. In other words, don’t take the chance.