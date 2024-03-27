POSTPONED! Phillies Opening Day Game Against the Atlanta Braves Moved to Friday

The Philadelphia Phillies have decided to postpone their opening day game at Citizen's Bank Park.

The game, which was scheduled to get underway Thursday afternoon, has been moved to Friday.

Of course, we kind of expected this announcement given how rainy tomorrow's weather forecast has been.

"Due to the anticipated rain on Thursday, we have elected to move our home opener with the Braves to Friday," the Phillies said moments ago in a statement issued to fans.

The rescheduled game will now take place at 3:05 p.m. on Friday afternoon (March 29).

Gates will open at 12:35 p.m. for fans, and yes, all tickets and parking passes that were originally purchased for Thursday are valid on Friday.

If you're headed to Friday night's Nicki Minaj concert, keep in mind that the stadium complex will be a little more busy now as a result.

Phillies fans should be leaving Citizen's Bank Park as fans are arriving to the Wells Fargo Center for the concert as part of Nicki's Pink Friday 2 TourPink Friday 2 Tour.