A New Era: A New Pizza Shop is Taking Over This Beloved Pizza Joint in Marlton, NJ

Pizza anyone? You can still get it at this place, only it'll be different pizza.

Peppino's Pizza, is on it's way to Marlton, New Jersey, according to Facebook community page 'A View From Evesham'. Located at, 21 N Maple Ave, Peppino's will be taking over Organico Pizza, which will still be in operation for a few more weeks before Peppino's takes over.

As for a grand opening date? No word on an exact date yet, but you can follow them on social media for updates.

This comes as surprising news those who enjoy Organico who have enjoyed the food and friendly staff, as the Facebook comments reflect:

"What’s happening to Organico?? I love that place!"

"Oh no! Love Organico"

"So disappointed. Excellent food, friendly staff."

But it'll still be a new tasty adventure once Peppino's opens! Their Instagram page @peppinosmarlton says they're excited to bring Marlton a taste of Italy!

"We are busy prepping to bring you the freshest, and most delicious, taste of Italy! We will be offering casual family dining, takeout and delivery (lunch & dinner)!"

Are you excited to see this place coming to Marlton? Or disappointed that Organico will be closing soon? Let us know!

In the meantime, go ahead and give Peppino's Pizza a follow on Instagram for updates on when they'll be opening. We'll keep a look out!

