Get Ready For Another PA Toll Hike Going into Effect in 2024
Get ready for a more costly commute when traveling through Pennsylvania this year.
In a move that is set to impact drivers throughout Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced a toll increase for 2024.
Going into effect January 7, 2024, the toll prices along the PA Turnpike will go up by 5%, an increase that was approved in July 2023.
How much is the toll increase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike?
With EZ-Pass, most motorists driving in standard passenger vehicles can expect to pay $1.90 instead of the previous $1.80. For drivers using the pay-by-plate electronic method, the toll will increase from $4.40 to $4.70. For "class 5" trucks, the most common toll increase will go from $29.40 to $30.90 - over a dollar more.
There are no longer pay-by-cash options on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, a change that went into effect in 2020.
As annoying as the price hikes may be, don't expect them to stop. The PA Turnpike Commission is required to increase the tolls every year. But in 2028, PA turnpike drivers won't have to expect a price hike like this one. in 2028, the toll increase will only be by 3%.
Not sure exactly how much this will affect your commute in Pennsylvania? You can calculate your specific cost for traveling using the Pennsylvania Turnpike Toll Calculator HERE.
If you're interested in registering for EZ-Pass to save on costs by nearly 60%, you can do so HERE.
