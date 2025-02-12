You Haven’t Lived Until You’ve Visited These PA Amusement Parks

There’s nothing better than stepping into an amusement park as a kid.

The screams of kids on rides, magical moments with characters who afloat around the park, and of course, the amazing theme park foods you can find all over.

It’s so important to be able to break free of everyday life and embrace the fun aspects of life and theme parks help you do that.

There’s something so as great as amusement parks are as a kid, they’re still just as magical as an adult and we have some pretty great ones right here in Pennsylvania.

When you think of amusement parks I’m sure you think of Universal Studios or Disney World, which makes total sense.

Those are the top parks in the country, but you may not even realize that there are over 600 “amusement parks” in the United States.

With rides big and small, there are so many other spots to explore that aren’t just Disney World or Six Flags.

I’m sure a lot of us have grown up going to different amusement parks in the area because it may be shocking just how many there actually are.

Hershey Park and Dorney Park are of course the big ones that we think about, but there are so many more that I’m sure you haven’t heard of probably.

It’s time for you to pack the car up and visit all of these amazing amusement parks whether big or small.

This is your official guide to the best amusement parks in all of Pennsylvania.

LOOK: Best amusement parks in Pennsylvania Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in Pennsylvania using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker