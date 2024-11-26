Dining in Pennsylvania is an experience like no other. From cozy small-town diners to high-end city eateries, the Keystone State has something for every foodie.

Whether you’re craving a cheesesteak, a farm-to-table meal, or something sophisticated, Pennsylvania delivers with its food culture and diverse options.

The state’s dining scene is constantly evolving and there are so many amazing spots to try out throughout the state.

When it comes to national recognition, Pennsylvania holds its own.

It’s no surprise that OpenTable recently included two Pennsylvania restaurants on its list of the 100 best-rated in the country.

This list celebrates the best of the best in dining, showcasing restaurants that are loved by diners for their food, atmosphere, and service.

Landing a spot on this specific list isn’t easy and speaks volumes about how amazing the restaurants are in our area.

Whether you're planning a night out in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, or somewhere in between, Pennsylvania has dining options that stand out.

These spots offer not only amazing food but also memorable experiences that keep diners coming back for more.

As for the two restaurants that made the OpenTable list, they are shining examples of what makes Pennsylvania a great state for dining.

Morcilla - Pittsburgh, PA

Morcilla is an upscale restaurant in Pittsburgh that serves up Spanish dishes and is known for its amazing cocktail menu as well. It’s located at 3519 Butler Street!

Saloon Restaurant - Philadelphia, PA

Saloon is a well-rated, upscale Italian restaurant in Philadelphia known for its amazing options. From amazing steak to delicious pasta you can’t go wrong at this spot! It’s located at 750 S 7th Street!

