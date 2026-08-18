This looks like it's going to be good, really good. You just may become a regular.

On a Roll is opening its first franchise location in Manalapan

On a Roll is expanding and coming to New Jersey. Its first Garden State location is going to be in Manalapan Township. I have to be honest, I've never heard of the roast beef restaurant before, have you? If you like a hot roast beef sandwich, this is going to be your place.

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The expansion announcement on Facebook reads, "We're proud to announce that On A Roll's first franchise location is coming to Manalapan, New Jersey! This is a huge milestone for our family and everyone who has supported us over the years. Thank you to our loyal customers, incredible team, friends, family, and franchise partners for making this possible.

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It's one and only location right now is on Staten Island (2656 Hylan Boulevard), New York. It's been open since November of 2022 and quickly became a favorite for locals. It's all about the hot roast beef at On A Roll. There are also burgers, turkey burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, grilled chicken sandwiches, fish fillet sandwiches, corn fritters, mozzarella sticks, round fries, and more. Check out the menu by clicking here.

On a Roll via Facebook On a Roll via Facebook

On A Roll is a family owned, fast-casual brand. The family has been in the restaurant business for many years. They bake their own Kaiser rolls fresh every day, in front of you. They prepare their certified, angus only, hot roast beef using an original family recipe. A hot roast beef sandwich isn't something you normally find in a fast-casual restaurant, so it's bound to attract roast beef lovers and more.

On A Roll's Manalapan restaurant is coming soon to 349 Route 9 South.

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