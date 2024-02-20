Two of my favorite things have officially announced a collaboration and I could not be more excited. Crumbl Cookies and Olivia Rodrigo have joined forces to bring O-Rod and Crumbl Cookie fans an exclusive, limited-edition cookie.

If you aren’t familiar with Crumbl Cookies, it’s a chain cookie shop that has a menu that changes weekly. Some flavors repeat weekly like their chocolate chip and other flavors are more exclusive and only get featured on the menu on rare occasions like German chocolate cake.

The cookie shop chain has taken the internet by storm recently. They are the epitome of food thirst traps and every time I see a post from Crumbl Cookie I debate getting up and driving to get myself some. After opening their original Utah location in 2017, the demand was incredible for more Crumbl Cookies.

There are now over 800 locations throughout the United States. Their weekly rotating menu and beautiful pink boxes make them a household name that we all can’t get enough of. Olivia Rodrigo will soon start her GUTS World Tour and what better way to celebrate Olivia coming to your area?

With Crumbl Cookies, of course!

Over the next few months, fans of Olivia Rodrigo and Crumbl Cookies will get to try the exclusive GUTS Cookie!

What Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ Crumbl Cookie?

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS cookie is 2 purple cookies filled with vanilla buttercream and jam rolled in star sprinkles! The GUTS cookie is named after Olivia Rodrigo’s album which was released in September 2023.

Olvia Rodrigo will be trraveling across the country and her amazing Crumbl creation will be following her! When Olivia’s GUTS tour is expected to come to your area, your local Crumbl Cookie location will have her GUTS cookie to celebrate her arrival.

We’re very lucky in our area because we may even get to try Olivia’s exclusive cookie TWICE. She’s playing shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City in April and at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in July, meaning the special cookie will be available in our area TWICE!

Here is when and where you can find the exclusive cookie in the New Jersey and PA areas when Olivia plays her MSG shows on April 5th, 6th, 8th, and 9th and her Philadelphia show on July 19th!

Weeks of March 31 - April 14 (MSG Shows; April 5th, 6th, 8th, 9th)

Union, NJ - 1235 W Chestnut St, Unit 5C, Union, NJ

- 1235 W Chestnut St, Unit 5C, Union, NJ Clark, NJ - 1255 Raritan Rd, Clark, NJ

- 1255 Raritan Rd, Clark, NJ Holmdel Commons, NJ - 2136 NJ-35, Holmdel, NJ

- 2136 NJ-35, Holmdel, NJ Morris Plains, NJ - 1711 NJ-10, Morris Plains, NJ

- 1711 NJ-10, Morris Plains, NJ Rockaway, NJ - 395 Mt. Hope Ave Ste 650, Rockaway, NJ

- 395 Mt. Hope Ave Ste 650, Rockaway, NJ North Brunswick, NJ - 755 Shoppes Blvd, North Brunswick, NJ

- 755 Shoppes Blvd, North Brunswick, NJ Manalapan, NJ - 55 US Hwy 9 #300, Manalapan, NJ

- 55 US Hwy 9 #300, Manalapan, NJ Ocean, NJ - 2303 State Route 66, Ocean Township, NJ

Week of July 14 - July 21 (Wells Fargo Show; July 19th)

Cherry Hill, NJ - 950 Garden Park Blvd, Cherry Hill, NJ

- 950 Garden Park Blvd, Cherry Hill, NJ Main Line, PA - 50 E Wynnewood Road Unit 20, Wynnewood, PA

- 50 E Wynnewood Road Unit 20, Wynnewood, PA Broomall, PA - 1991 Sproul Rd. Unit 42B, Broomall, PA

- 1991 Sproul Rd. Unit 42B, Broomall, PA Ellis Preserve, PA - 3741 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA

- 3741 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA Turnersville, NJ - 3501 NJ-42, Unit 190, Turnersville, NJ

- 3501 NJ-42, Unit 190, Turnersville, NJ Jenkintown, PA - 1595 The Fairway, Jenkintown, PA

- 1595 The Fairway, Jenkintown, PA Mt. Laurel, NJ - 32 Centerton Road, Mt. Laurel, NJ

- 32 Centerton Road, Mt. Laurel, NJ Wayne, PA - 125 Swedesford Rd, Wayne, PA

- 125 Swedesford Rd, Wayne, PA Bensalem, PA - 200 Rockhill Drive, Bensalem, PA

- 200 Rockhill Drive, Bensalem, PA Glen Mills, PA - 1751 Wilmington Pike Suite C2, Glen Mills, PA

- 1751 Wilmington Pike Suite C2, Glen Mills, PA Warrington, PA - 211 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA

- 211 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA Oaks, PA - 1570 Egypt Rd, Suite 110, Phoenixville, PA

- 1570 Egypt Rd, Suite 110, Phoenixville, PA Exton, PA - 126 Woodcutter St Suite 100, Exton, PA

- 126 Woodcutter St Suite 100, Exton, PA Newtown, PA - 2934 South Eagle Road, Newtown, PA

- 2934 South Eagle Road, Newtown, PA Princeton, NJ - 650 Nassau Park Blvd, Princeton, NJ

- 650 Nassau Park Blvd, Princeton, NJ Quakertown, PA - 42 North West End Blvd, Quakertown, PA

