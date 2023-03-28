This Popular Bucks County Burger Joint is Expanding to New Jersey!

Sink your teeth into this, burger lovers!

Old School Burgers, a popular burger joint in Bucks County PA, is getting ready to open in Ocean City, according to South Jersey Food Scene. They're set to open this May!

This will be Old School Burger's first New Jersey location, at 3401 Asbury Ave. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, also adding that they're hiring for positions! If you or someone you know is looking for a job, here's something to consider!

They'll be holding open interviews for cooks, wait staff, bussers and prep on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1.

Old School Burger is a family owned and operated business. Right now, they have two locations, one in Willow Grove and New Britain, PA.

Never had food from Old School Burger? You can try one of their many specialty burgers, like Kevin Bacon, Tombstone, The Firestarter, The Big Easy, Silverado, and more!

And by the way, they have more than burgers. There are so many delicious options to choose from if you're looking for some fast food. They also have cheesesteaks, all beef hot dogs, chicken tenders and nuggets, chicken wings, chicken sandwiches, specialty fries, and milkshakes! It's a whole smorgasbord! All made with high-quality ingredients and care. You can check out their full menu HERE.

No word yet on an exact opening date, but it's coming in May! Are you looking forward to Old School Burger coming to New Jersey? Let us know in the comments!

