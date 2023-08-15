After years in the making, it's finally happened.

Ocean State Job Lot is officially open in Nassau Park Pavilion, off of Route 1 South in West Windsor.

I told you the news that the discount retailer would be moving into the the old Walmart space almost two years ago and now I can confirm it's OPEN as of today (Tuesday, August 15, 2023), just in time for back-to-school shopping.

Paul Cox, Director of Operations of Ocean State Job Lot says the date for the big grand opening event is set for Saturday, August 26th.

Locals have been waiting patiently for this store where you can get some great deals in a time when the prices of what seems like everything has gone way up.

Ocean State Job Lot is not occupying the entire space Walmart had though, it's only in a part of it, while popular home improvement store Floor & Decor is also moving in.

I've never been to an Ocean State Job Lot so I took a look at the website to prepare for my first visit and there's nothing you can't get there. I love stores like this.

You can shop for seasonal items, health stuff, household products, home and decor stuff, school and office supplies, pet supplies, clothes, sheets and towels, beach stuff, food & beverages, outdoor stuff, lawn & garden stuff and so much more.

A few of my friends already got their hands on this week's flyer, but if you haven't seen it yet, click here.

You know I love a good deal, so I'll be going ASAP.

