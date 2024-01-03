In another sign of the times, Norman's Hallmark store in Lawrence Township is closing its door for good.

It's located in the recently-renovated Lawrence Shopping Center on Brunswick Pike.

A flyer to customers announced the closure saying:

"Thank you! A message to our loyal customers. On Sunday, January 14, we will permanently close our doors for business at 5pm. We appreciate the support of the community and truly thank all of our loyal customers for their business over the years."

The message also invited the community to still shop at other locations close by including the Shops at Windsor Green (Route 1, near Whole Foods) and Hamilton Plaza (Route 33, near Shop Rite).

If you're concerned about the future of the workers, don't be. Thankfully, all store employees have been offered jobs at the other local stores.

I'm sorry to see this store go. I've shopped there many times over the years and was always greeted by a pleasant clerk and loved the selection of quality products. It was convenient for sure.

I was hoping with the renovation of the shopping center, and the bringing in of many new stores over the past few years, the store would see new customers and be able to flourish, but that doesn't seem to be the case, unfortunately.

The hours on the final day of business (Sunday, January 14) will be from 11am - 5pm.

If you've enjoyed shopping there over the years, make sure to stop in and stock up on cards, wrapping, gifts, and more.

I'm sure the quaint shop will be missed by many.

Norman's Hallmark is located in the Lawrence Shopping Center, next to Plato's Closet, on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township.