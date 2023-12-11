Get Ready, NJ! This New Round of NJ Laws Will Go into Effect in 2024

New Year, new laws!

It's almost time to say goodbye to 2023, and hello to a new round new state laws that will go into effect in 2024 in New Jersey.

So with 2024 swiftly approaching after the holidays, here are some laws going coming to New Jersey, effective in 2024.

Raising the minimum wage

The minimum wage in New Jersey will increase in 2024. Effective January 1, 2024, the minimum wage will increase by $1, from $14.13 to $15.13 per hour. This may not sound like a significant increase, but it's much better compared to the U.S. federal minimum wage, which has been $7.25 per hour since 2009.

Additionally, seasonal and small employers will increase the minimum wage from $12.93 to $13.73 per hour.

More access to birth control.

Following the controversial decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, Gov. Murphy signed a bill to increase access to reproductive health care/contraception:

“New Jersey is and New Jersey always will be a safe haven for reproductive health care, period. We’re going to ensure that our daughters do not inherit a world in which they have fewer rights than their parents did. We’re going to stand united and say ‘hell no’ to a right-wing movement that is hellbent on ripping away our fundamental freedoms,” Governor Phil Murphy said.

Beginning in 2024, contraceptives such as the pill, patch, and ring will be available over the counter at participating pharmacies. You will not need a prescription from a health provider to access birth control.

Ready for these new laws? 2024 is coming!

