Looks like Jersey boy Nick Jonas is back on his home turf for the holidays! Or at least for a shopping trip. And he's got some company!

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra-Jonas were just spotted shopping arm-in-arm in Montclair NJ, and they're the picture of merry, married perfection.

(We'll ignore the snarkiness of the caption in this tweet :D)

Nick and his brothers of The Jonas Brothers, Joe and Kevin are all from Wycoff, though we don't know if Joe and Kevin are also in town.

Christmas shopping (and poinsettias) never looked so fly!

Priyanka also took a second to snap some candids of her and her hubby in the mirror. She also included pictures of herself holding their daughter Malti while they enjoy some Christas decorations outside! She tagged "New Jersey" as the location. She posted pictures of she and her daughter in an unspecified neighborhood.

Smile, Nick!

They're still super protective of their daughter's identity and privacy, so they're remaining careful about not exposing her face. But her name, Malti Marie is adorable! They announced her birth via surrogate earlier this year in January. Baby's first Christmas!

I wonder if they'll be staying in Jersey for Christmas or if this is just a quick visit!

What a beautiful family! Welcome home, Nick.

