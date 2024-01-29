6 New Jersey Cities Have Been Named The Best For Pizza In America
A new list was just released of the best cities in the United States of America for pizza and a ton of local cities have made this list. Pizza is consistently one of the most popular foods across the country and there are so many different ways to enjoy it throughout the United States.
Dinner is my favorite meal and one of the best dinners is a nice slice of pizza. Living in the New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey area, we are all super blessed to know exactly what good pizza is.
Whether you love a good bar pie, Chicago style, tomato pie, or just plain cheese, there are so many different kinds to try. Pizzello is a website that has made a list of the 250 best cities in America for pizza and the results are in. New York City has taken the number 1 spot on this list, making it the best city in the country to get a slice of pizza.
New Jersey has made its way onto the list 6 times and I’d say that’s a lot of love for New Jersey pizza. Pizzello has made this list based on their average Google review score. Are you ready to know where you can get the best pizza throughout America? The 6 New Jersey cities that have made their way onto the list are the following:
#58 - Newark, New Jersey
Newark is coming in at number 58 on this list and has an average rating of 4.50.
#68 - Elizabeth, New Jersey
Elizabeth has come in at number 68 on the list and has an average rating of 4.50.
#122 - Jersey City, New Jersey
Jersey City has come in at number 122 on the list and has an average rating of 4.46.
#175 - Camden, New Jersey
Camden has come in at number 175 on the list and has an average rating of 4.45.
#212 - Clifton, New Jersey
Clifton has come in at number 212 on the list and has an average rating of 4.44.
#240 - Paterson, New Jersey
Paterson has come in at number 240 on the list and has an average rating of 4.43.
12 Best Pizza Spots in Mercer County, NJ
Gallery Credit: Gianna
Which Bars Featured on MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Are Still Open?
Gallery Credit: Gianna