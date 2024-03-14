I know you can't wait. I can't either.

Exciting news from Melba Ice Creamery in Lawrenceville...its reopening for its 2nd ice cream season on Friday, April 5th. Woo hoo!

A Melba Ice Creamery's Instagram post says, "Let the countdown begin."

This is the adorable shop that took over The Purple Cow's spot on Main Street last year.

Can you find the hidden NJ shape in Melba, the cow? Give it a second. C'mon, you can do it. Ahh, I knew you'd find it.

Melba Ice Creamery has a really great, heart-warming back story. The owners are also the owners of The Gingered Peach bakery right behind the ice cream shop.

When the owners of The Purple Cow were ready to retire they knew there would be no better team that could keep it going more than The Gingered Peach team. Joanne and her staff are the best.

Of course, long time fans of The Purple Cow were nervous that it would change too much, but it hasn't. It is the same amazing ice cream with the "peachy twists."

Melba Ice Creamery serves handmade ice cream including some fabulous seasonal flavors, shakes, cakes, and more.

I just love the vibe of the shop...trendy twists on classic favorites with cool names. Guests of all ages making memories. Smiles, laughs, and more laughs. It's good for the soul.

Don't worry, the wait is almost over.

Melba Ice Creamery is located at 2685 Main Street in Lawrenceville, NJ.

Make sure to go experience it for yourself. I'm pretty sure you're going to love it.

