The holiday shopping season is underway, and I don't know about you, but I feel like I'm racing to finish up my gift lists.

How are you doing?

Because Thanksgiving was late this year, it seems like there's a time crunch to shop for everyone's holiday gifts and everything you need to entertain.

Target To Close Stores In Several Cities Due To Theft And Violence Getty Images loading...

Christmas day is referred to as a "retail blackout day"

There’s one thing to keep in mind.

Christmas Day is often referred to as a "retail blackout" day, meaning a lot of major retailers will be closing their doors for Christmas Day.

Trader Joe's will be closed on Christmas

All 597 Trader Joe's locations across the U.S. will be closed on Christmas, according to US Sun, giving their hardworking staff a well-deserved break to enjoy the holiday with their family or friends.

Trader Joe's, West Windsor, Google loading...

It’s not just Trader Joe's, though. Other big names like Walmart, Target, and Costco are also taking the day off to let their employees celebrate the holiday.

With Christmas right around the corner, I'd plan ahead if I were you.

If you need to grab some last-minute items, make sure you’re stocked up before Christmas Day arrives.

Retail Sale Numbers For November Show An Unexpected Rise Getty Images loading...

I know you may giggle, but make sure you have enough toilet paper. Nothing's worse then running out with a house full of company and no stores open.

You're probably going to be focused on so many other things, so here's your reminder to buy extra toilet paper.

Sam's Club and Wegmans closed on Christmas

Aldi, Sam's Club, and Wegmans will also be closed.

Wegmans, Nassau Park Pavilion, Princeton, Google loading...

Macy's and Kohl's are closed on Christmas

Even major department stores like Macy’s and Kohl’s are joining in on the retail blackout.

But don’t worry, there are always a few places open if you really need something, like 7-Eleven, Walgreens, CVS, and Wawa.

