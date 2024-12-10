Target, Walmart Closing All Stores in PA &#038; NJ For Retail Blackout Day

Target, Walmart Closing All Stores in PA & NJ For Retail Blackout Day

The holiday shopping season is underway, and I don't know about you, but I feel like I'm racing to finish up my gift lists.

How are you doing?

Because Thanksgiving was late this year, it seems like there's a time crunch to shop for everyone's holiday gifts and everything you need to entertain.

Christmas day is referred to as a "retail blackout day"

There’s one thing to keep in mind.

Christmas Day is often referred to as a "retail blackout" day, meaning a lot of major retailers will be closing their doors for Christmas Day.

Trader Joe's will be closed on Christmas

All 597 Trader Joe's locations across the U.S. will be closed on Christmas, according to US Sun, giving their hardworking staff a well-deserved break to enjoy the holiday with their family or friends.

It’s not just Trader Joe's, though. Other big names like Walmart, Target, and Costco are also taking the day off to let their employees celebrate the holiday.

With Christmas right around the corner, I'd plan ahead if I were you.

If you need to grab some last-minute items, make sure you’re stocked up before Christmas Day arrives.

I know you may giggle, but make sure you have enough toilet paper. Nothing's worse then running out with a house full of company and no stores open.

You're probably going to be focused on so many other things, so here's your reminder to buy extra toilet paper.

Sam's Club and Wegmans closed on Christmas

Aldi, Sam's Club, and Wegmans will also be closed.

Macy's and Kohl's are closed on Christmas

Even major department stores like Macy’s and Kohl’s are joining in on the retail blackout.

READ MORE: Is Target going membership-only in 2025?

But don’t worry, there are always a few places open if you really need something, like 7-Eleven, Walgreens, CVS, and Wawa.

